FLORISSANT, MO -- John Groce got beat by his predecessor Bruce Weber in the recruitment of 2016 small forward Xavier Sneed.

The Hazelwood Central (MO) senior picked Kansas State over Illinois and Xavier Monday. Sneed, a 6-foot-5 forward, is considered a top 100 prospect in the class of 2016.

Sneed had several offers from big programs including Minnesota, Missouri, Wichita State, and Creighton.