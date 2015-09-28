UPDATE: Coroner identifies body found in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a body found on Champaign's north side on September 28.



Coroner Duane Northrup says the body was identified as 35-year-old Matthew Nelson of Champaign. Northrup adds that Nelson's identity was confirmed through fingerprints and dental records. Nelson's body was found near the intersection of Second Street and Washington Street.



Northrup also says the preliminary results of the autopsy reveal no evidence of trauma. Final results will be available after further studies.



Nelson's death still remains under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign Police Department. We will provide updates as they become available.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CHAMPAIGN – Our partners at The Champaign News-Gazette report Champaign authorities are investigating a deceased person found on Champaign’s north side on Monday afternoon.

Reporter Tim Mitchell writes that officers responded to a call leading them to a wooded area north of Second and Washington in Champaign. A body was found near the edge of the woods at around 3:30 PM on September 28.

The article says Lt. Dave Shaffer of the Champaign Police Department reports they have begun a death investigation.

According to the News-Gazette, authorities could not determine whether the body belonged to a man or a woman or how long the body had been there. The Champaign County coroner’s office personnel and Champaign crime scene investigators were reported to be on the scene until late Monday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details as they become available.

For The Champaign News-Gazette’s full coverage, read the article here: http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2015-09-28/body-found-champaign-police-investigating.html