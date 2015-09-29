DMH to showcase new Senior Behavioral Health Services unit

DECATUR - Decatur Memorial Hospital officials say they will showcase their new Senior Behavioral Health Services unit during a special event on September 29.

The event will take place Tuesday evening, and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new unit. Officials say the Senior Behavioral Health Services unit is designed to provide individualized treatment for adults, ages 55 and over, who require hospitalization for behavior disturbances, such as anxiety, depression, stress, and anger.

Officials add that treatment is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare. To make a referral, or for more information, call (217) 876-6400.