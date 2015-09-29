HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital hosting CPR/AED course

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital has announced that it will host an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED class on October 21.

The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the hospital's auditorium. Officials say this class is for individuals who wish to learn CPR AED and require a course completion card, and is not for those who need healthcare provider certification.

During this course, participants will learn how to save lives by using CPR, as well as the proper use of automated external defibrillators. Pre-registration is required to attend this event.

For more information, or to register, call (217) 347-1529 or visit www.stanthonyshospital.org.