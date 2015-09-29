Champaign Public Works Department announces lane closure

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Public Works Department has announced that a portion of East University Avenue will be temporarily closed, starting October 5.

Public Works officials say the westbound lanes of University Avenue, between Wright Street and Fifth Street, will be closed due to crews installing water services in the area. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and shifted to University Avenue's center lane during this time.

The temporary lane closure is expected to last until October 12, 2015, weather permitting.