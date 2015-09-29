IDOA hosting Illinois Dairy Tour

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Agriculture officials say about 20 buyers from countries around the world are participating in this year's Illinois Dairy Tour.

The tour, which began this week, seeks to increase Illinois dairy export sales to various countries, such as Mexico, Thailand, and the Dominican Republic. Potential buyers will tour several sites featuring Illinois' dairy industry, with the tour ending with a trip to the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin on Thursday.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Agriculture, visit https://www.agr.state.il.us/.

