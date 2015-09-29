Illinois Trappers Association's Fall Convention kicks off October 2

DECATUR - The Illinois Trappers Association has announced the 53rd annual Fall Convention will be held on October 2 and October 3.

The convention will take place at the Macon County Fairgrounds from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on October 2, and from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 3. Visitors will be able to enjoy vendors, educational presentations and demonstrations, the Mari-Mann Herb Farm, an auction, and much more. Additionally, children will be able to enjoy various games during the event.

For more information about this event, visit http://www.illinoistrappersassociation.com/Convention-2015.html.