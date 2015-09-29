Champaign officials seeking public's input on new initiative

URBANA - Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh is teaming up with Champaign County Mental Health Board Director Peter Tracy to host a public meeting on services needed to keep those who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse disorders from going to jail.

Officials say the meeting, titled "Developing Solutions for Jail Diversion Public Dialogue," will be held on September 30, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Brookens Administrative Center. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and give input.

According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, this meeting is designed to help identify and develop services that could allow individuals with mental illness or substance abuse disorders to seek treatment, services, and support instead of incarceration.

If you are unable to attend this event, but wish to give input, you may email your comments to jaildiversion@co.champaign.il.us. Additionally, this event will be available to view online as a live stream at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/champco1776.