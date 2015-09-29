Decatur Police Department collecting Halloween costumes for children in need

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is partnering with Project AVA to collect new and gently-used Halloween costumes for local children in need.

Decatur police say citizens may donate Halloween costumes at the Decatur Police Department's front lobby, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until October 23. Project AVA officials say they will collect costumes from sizes "toddler" to "youth size large," and will distribute them to children in need through their Halloween "Bootique" program.

If you wish to make a financial donation, you may do so by visiting http://www.project-ava.org/. For more information about this program, or about collection times, call (217) 424-2743.