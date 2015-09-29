Job Listings At Your Fingertips

Decatur – The city of Decatur, Economic Development Corporation and Richland Community College are combining forces to create Career Coach.

Career Coach provides online data on wages, employment, job listings, associated education and training. Data is updated on the site every hour.

The announcement of Career coach came Tuesday morning at Richland. The online site can be found on the main Richland Community College page at: https://richland.emsicareercoach.com/

The site is designed to help employers find a qualified workforce. It also assists RCC students and members of the public in finding jobs quickly. The site helps job seekers develop a resume and listings frequently list salary ranges.

For students attempting to make career decisions the site offers suggestions on course offerings at RCC.

(Pictured at the announcement of EMSI Career Coach are Gianina Baker, Dr. Gayle Saunders, Patrick Hoban and Ryan McCrady.)