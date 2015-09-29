Rochester police investigate early-morning incident

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their investigation into an incident that happened during the early morning hours of September 29.

Rochester police say officers and deputies responded to a home in the area of Vernon Drive and State Street at about 12:13 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon. Upon arriving, officers spoke with a resident who reported hearing knocking on his door.

Authorities say the resident reported that when he answered the door and walked outside of his home, he saw a man standing near a vehicle pointing a gun. Police say the two struggled over the weapon, with the suspect breaking away with the gun and leaving the scene on foot. No one was injured in this incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, standing 5'9" or 5'10" with a thin build, and was last seen wearing long sleeves with a hat or a hood. Police also say their investigation has revealed that this individual may have gone to other homes in the area before this incident, and other residents have reported hearing their front doors moving or shaking.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (217) 498-8443.