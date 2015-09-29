Macon County Highway Department announced temporary road closure

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Highway Department says a portion of Nevada Road will be closed temporarily, beginning on October 1.

Officials say Nevada Road, between Macon County Highway 32 and Bethel Road, will be closed for bridge work.  The roadway is expected to reopen on October 2, weather permitting.

For more information, call the Macon County Highway Department at (217) 424-1404.

