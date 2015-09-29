Lake Land Offering Nursing Educator Seminar

MATTOON – The Lake Land College Office of Community and Professional Programs announces the college will be offering a seminar geared toward nursing educators.

This seminar is titled “Test Construction for Nursing Educators” (CE-HLTH157-39536) and will offer practical, easy-to-use guidelines related to item construction, determining cognitive level of items, test blueprint construction, item analysis statistics and other topics.

The course is meant to alleviate difficulties caused by test construction and item analysis.

Linda Caputi, RN, MSN, EdD, ANEF, CNE will be facilitating the seminar. Caputi is a nursing educator and has worked with dozens of schools over the past 20 years. She has also been recognized for her teaching excellence by Sigma Theta Tau and the National League for Nursing.

The seminar will take place on Monday, November 2 from 8 AM – 2:45 PM in Webb Hall, room 081 on the Lake Land College campus. The campus is located at 5001 Lake Land College Boulevard in Mattoon.

Those interesting in attending will pay a fee of $100. That includes a continental breakfast, the seminar, six continuing education credits for nursing educators and lunch. The registration deadline is October 27.

Registration is available online by visiting the college’s website here and clicking on “Nursing” or by calling the Admissions and Records Office at 217-234-5434.

Any questions can be directed to Vivian Bales at 217-234-5087 or vbales@lakelandcollege.edu.