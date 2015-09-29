LIHEAP Winter Heating Starting Oct. 1

URBANA – The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) announces the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin its winter heating assistance starting Thursday, October 1.

Those interesting in applying must have the follow items:

Proof of income for the 30 day period beginning with the date of application for all household members

Social Security cards for all household members

Most recent gas and electric bill

If you are disconnected, a disconnection notice will be required

Proof of disability, if applicable

Low-income seniors (age 60 and up) and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments beginning October 1. Those with pending disability status with Social Security are also eligible, but they must provide documentation.

Then, low-income households that were eligible in October, as well as households with a child under the age of 6 and disconnected households will be able to make appointments starting November 1.

The program will assist all households with income up to 150% of the Federal poverty guideline after December 1.

All appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday at the CCRPC office, located at Brookens Center on 1776 East Washington Street in Urbana. Appointments are made in person or by phone at 217-384-1226.

Appointments are strict, and those who show up late will have to re-schedule their appointment.

This program will run until May 21, 2016.