Lakewood Dr. Closing for Ditching Work

DECATUR – City of Decatur crews will be working in the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive, between Oak Drive and Lake Shore Drive, starting Wednesday, September 30.

Crews are scheduled to perform ditching work in the area. This work will cause the closure of the block starting at 8 AM and continuing until approximately 3:30 PM.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and exercise caution in and around the work area. Alternate routes are suggested during these work times.