Autopsy answers some questions surrounding dead body discovery

CHAMPAIGN--An autopsy performed on a body discovered in Champaign Monday afternoon provides some answers surrounding the death, but many questions still remain.

The Champaign County Coroner was able to confirm that the deceased was a man and that his death does not appear to be the result of foul play.

However, the identity of the individual remains unknown.

The coroner is not releasing the official cause or time of death, or how long the body was in the wooded area where it was discovered, north of Second and Washington streets.

The coroner is working with Champaign Police on the continuing investigation.