DMH hosting Early Detection Connection program

DECATUR - In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Decatur Memorial Hospital is inviting central Illinois women to participate in its Early Detection Connection program on October 2.

From 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., women are encouraged to visit one of three locations and receive information on the early detection of breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer. Additionally, visitors will receive a free ribbon-shaped bagel and a gift, while supplies last.

We've included a list of participating locations below:

- DMH Express Care North, 3131 North Water Street

- Cancer Care Center of Decatur, 210 West McKinley Avenue

- Kroger, 255 1st Drive

For more information, call (217) 876-4377.