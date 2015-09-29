CIC Golf: Reynolds, Ellis Win Individual Titles; Sullivan Boys, Tuscola Girls Take Team Crowns

DECATUR -- Clinton Sophomore Chase Reynolds led all golfers with a 2-over, 73 en route to a CIC golf title Tuesday at Scovill Golf Club.

Reynolds was four strokes clear of Sullivan's Caden Ellis and St. Teresa's Cayden Brilley, who both shot 77.

Sullivan took home the team title.

On the girls side, Sullivan's Tatum Ellis also carded a four-stroke victory, shooting an 88, beating out teammate Brooke Tuttle for an individual title.

While the Redskins had the top-two finishers, the Tuscola Warriors had the best day overall, putting four individuals in the top-8, taking the girls team championship.

Full results are below.