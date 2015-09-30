Red Cross hosting blood drives throughout October

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois citizens to donate blood at one of several blood drives taking place throughout the month of October.

Red Cross officials say the only source of blood products for patients who need transfusions are volunteer donors. Additionally, donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with blood types O negative, B negative, A negative, and AB.

We've included a list of blood drive events below:

Logan County:

Lincoln:

10/21/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd.



Macon County:

Decatur:

10/20/2015: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/22/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/22/2015: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sharon United Methodist Church, 4363 West Center

10/27/2015: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/29/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Forsyth:

10/31/2015: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall



Mason County:

Havana:

10/19/2015: 11:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St.



Piatt County:

Monticello:

10/20/2015: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Center Dr.

To scheduled an appointment to donate, or for more information, call (800) 733-2767.