Salvation Army names Honorary Co-Chairs for Tree of Lights Campaign

DECATUR - Salvation Army officials say they have chosen Honorary Co-Chairs for this year's Tree of Lights Campaign.

According to a press release from The Salvation Army, Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney and his wife, Brigid, have been selected as this year's Honorary Co-Chairs. Money raised from the Tree of Lights Campaign is used to support all programs offered by The Salvation Army in Macon County.

Officials say this year's campaign will kick off on November 5, and will last until December 24. Citizens will see Salvation Army kettles and bell ringers throughout the city beginning November 6. Additionally, officials say they are still accepting volunteers to ring bells during the campaign.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit www.ringbells.org or www.sadecatur.org.