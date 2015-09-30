Decatur motorists warned of road closure

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of East Fitzgerald Road will be closed on October 2.

Officials say East Fitzgerald Road, between Fontaine Drive and Baltimore Road, will be closed to traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m., as crews will be performing ditching work in the area. The closure is expected to last until about 1:00 p.m. on October 2, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution, and be prepared for delays. For more information, call (217) 875-4820.