Urbana Public Works Department announces concrete patching project

URBANA - The Urbana Public Works Department has announced it will soon begin its 2015 Full Depth Concrete Patching project.

The project, estimated to cost approximately $290,000, will be funded through the City Capital Replacement and Improvement Fund, and is scheduled to begin on October 5. Officials say this project will affect the following streets:

- Bradley Avenue, from Carver Drive to just west of Lincoln Avenue

- Beslin Street, from Wright Street to Goodwin Avenue

- Goodwin Avenue, from south of Ellis Drive to Bradley Avenue

Work that will be completed includes curb and gutter removal and replacement, concrete pavement patching, sidewalk repair, and curb ramp removal and replacement. Construction is expected to take up to a month and a half to complete, weather permitting, with final seeding and grading to be finished in the spring of 2016.

For more information, or to receive more updates on this project, visit http://urbanaillinois.us or call (217) 384-2385.