Charleston police make arrest in connection with burglary

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department has announced that a Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary incident.

Charleston police say Ezra Evans, 18, was taken into custody on September 28. Additionally, police say Evans was also charged with robbery in connection with an incident that took place on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Authorities say this arrest is the result of an investigation by the Charleston Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and Coles County State's Attorney's Office. We will provide updates as they become available.