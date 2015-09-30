Final "Neighborhood Walk" of season takes place October 8

DECATUR - Decatur officials say they will host the final "Neighborhood Walk" of the season on October 8.

The walk will begin at 1415 North Edward at 5:30 p.m., and will focus on the GM Square and OKO Neighborhood. Citizens are encouraged to participate and discuss questions and concerns with officials during this event.

The Neighborhood Walk events are designed to encourage a better connection between Decatur residents and city officials. For more information about this event, call (217) 424-2727.