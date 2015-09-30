MacMurray College hosting job fair

JACKSONVILLE - MacMurray College officials have announced they will host a Career Fair on October 29.

The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Gamble Campus Center. Attendees will be able to learn more about and apply for internships, part-time jobs, seasonal jobs, and full-time jobs in multiple industries throughout the area.

This event will be open to the public. Additionally, MacMurray College officials say local businesses are invited to host a table at the fair and talk with employees. To reserve a table, email Director of Career Services Anne Godman at anne.godman@mac.edu.

For more information about MacMurray College, visit http://www.mac.edu/.