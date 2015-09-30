Millikin University's Speaker Series continues in October

DECATUR - Millikin University's Institute for Science Entrepreneurship has announced that its 2015-2016 Speaker Series will continue with a presentation featuring the mining industry on October 8.

The presentation, titled "Technology and Innovation in the Mining Industry," will be held in the Lower Richards Treat University Center at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker and Caterpillar Director of Mining Technology Enabled Solutions Jim Hawkins will discuss how advancements in technology have improved several areas of the mining industry.

Additional Speaker Series events are scheduled for November and December. For more information, visit millikin.edu/InstituteForScienceEntrepreneurship.