Cheetah at Scovill Zoo Dies

Decatur- Scovill Zoo has lost a Cheetah, one of two brothers to delight zoo patrons. Earlier this week the local zoo said goodbye to Runako.

Both Runako and Jafari came to Decatur together around 12 years ago. Ken Frye, Director of Scovill Zoo says Runako's health started declining and he had to be euthanized Monday.

He lived to be 13 and half years old, more than 2 years longer than most cheetahs in captivity. The zoo staff says he will be greatly missed.

His brother Jafari appears to be in good health.