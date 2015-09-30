Information Sought For Springfield Break-Ins

SPRINGFIELD – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties announce they are looking for information regarding break-ins to garages and maintenance buildings in the Springfield area.

Authorities say various power equipment items have been stolen where entry has been made by force on both residential and commercial sites. Some doors were reported to have had weak or insufficient locking mechanisms.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips can also be left via test by typing TIP672, then the tip information and sending it the text to CRIMES.

Tips are also accepted through the Crime Stoppers website at cashfortips.us. Crime Stoppers says they will pay a cash reward for tips that lead to arrests.