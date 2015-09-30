U of I Committee Beginning Search For Dean

CHAMPAIGN – The search will begin in October to find the Carle Illinois College of Medicine’s inaugural dean.

University officials say they expect the dean to be named by spring 2016. This dean would also serve as chief academic officer for Carle.

17 committee members and three external members are charged with all aspects of the search, which includes development of a suitable job description, overseeing recruitment and the selection process. Members were selected based on expertise in their respective fields, experience with job searches and leadership roles at Carle, the university and the community as a whole.

Progress is being made in several areas for the Carle Illinois College of Medicine (COM).

Searches are also in progress for a chief planner who will focus on accreditation and planning guidance and a physician educator who will develop the clinical teaching structure and advance the culture of teaching for the college.