UPDATE: Urbana police arrest 3 in connection with bank robbery

URBANA - Urbana police say three people were arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened during the morning hours of September 30.



Urbana police say officers were dispatched to Central Illinois Bank at about 10:25 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. According to the bank's employees, two individuals with masks and handguns entered the building and demanded money. After receiving the money, employees say the robbers left the bank. Urbana police say the employees were able to provide descriptions of the individuals, as well as the vehicle they left in.



During an investigation of this robbery by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Champaign Police Department, Urbana Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department, and Illinois State Police, authorities say they found the vehicle that was described as leaving the scene. Additionally, the investigation into this incident revealed another vehicle being driven by the individuals, which was spotted near the intersection of Brownfield and Airport Road.



Officers say three individuals ran from the vehicle after police initiated a traffic stop, and that two of the individuals were taken into custody. Police also say evidence associated with the robbery, including cash, masks, and clothing matching the description of the robbers was found in and around the second vehicle.



The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Larry Martin, 23, and Jonathan Wiley, 24. The third individual, identified as Timothy Foster, 27, was found in a tall grass field near the 2400 block of North High Cross, and was taken into custody at about 3:28 p.m.



According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, Foster and Wiley will be arraigned on one count each of armed robbery in court on October 1. The release also says that Martin will be in court at a later date.



This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.