Springfield man on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD - Another Central Illinois resident will attempt to win big tonight on Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 PM.

Marc Miller from Springfield showed up with high hopes to the WheelMobile auditions in Central Illinois in June. When his name was called, he enthusiastically jumped up on the audition stage and tried his hand at spinning the wheel. Apparently, Miller caught the eye of the producers.

He's now the 3rd contestant from Central Illinois over the past few weeks who will be featured on Wheel of Fortune.

Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM right here on WAND to see how he does.