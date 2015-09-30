Illinois to receive $42 Million Education Grant

SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday, September 28, that Illinois is one of eight states receiving a State Educational Agency (SEA) grant from the federal government.

This grant is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter Schools Program (CSP) to provide funding for first-rate public charter schools through seven separate programs. The money will be awarded over a five-year basis and is valued at $42,286,226.

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) plans to build on its current initiatives with the help of the grant. These initiatives are focused on helping all schools promote academic excellent by providing equitable options for all students to ultimately close the achievement gap.

SEA grant funds will be put toward financial assistance for planning, program design and initial implementation in charter schools in Illinois.

Charter schools provide families with public school options, help boost student achievement, change school culture, increase community engagement and create a more effective learning environment and education system across a school district.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., believes that every family should have access to a “high-quality public school option.”

“This grant provides hope to parents and an opportunity for students to attend an excellent public school that best fits their needs,” Smith says.