Two Men and a Truck, Illini Radio Group teaming up to combat hunger

CHAMPAIGN - Two Men and a Truck of Central Illinois is teaming up with Illini Radio Group to fight hunger in Champaign County this school year.

Officials from both organizations say they will host a food drive, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., on October 1 at Home Depot in Champaign. All nonperishable food items collected through this drive will be donated to Feeding Our Kids, a community group that aims to feed children in need on weekends throughout the school year.

Officials also say money and food items will be accepted during this one-day drive. We've included a list of needed items below:

- Canned soup, chili, pasta

- Tuna or canned chicken

- Oatmeal or individually packaged cereal

- Cereal Bars or granola bars

- Easy, instant macaroni and cheese

- Pudding packs

- Fruit or applesauce cups

For more information about Feeding Our Kids, visit http://www.feedingourkids.org/.