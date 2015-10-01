Two Men and a Truck, Illini Radio Group teaming up to combat hunger

CHAMPAIGN - Two Men and a Truck of Central Illinois is teaming up with Illini Radio Group to fight hunger in Champaign County this school year.

Officials from both organizations say they will host a food drive, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., on October 1 at Home Depot in Champaign.  All nonperishable food items collected through this drive will be donated to Feeding Our Kids, a community group that aims to feed children in need on weekends throughout the school year.

Officials also say money and food items will be accepted during this one-day drive.  We've included a list of needed items below:

- Canned soup, chili, pasta
- Tuna or canned chicken
- Oatmeal or individually packaged cereal
- Cereal Bars or granola bars
- Easy, instant macaroni and cheese
- Pudding packs
- Fruit or applesauce cups

For more information about Feeding Our Kids, visit http://www.feedingourkids.org/.

