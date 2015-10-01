Dennis Lab School celebrating Monarch Butterfly on October 1

DECATUR - Dennis Lab School has announced it is hosting a Monarch Butterfly 40th Anniversary and Landmark Celebration on October 1.

The celebration will be held during the afternoon at the school. The event will feature several songs and a presentation on the Monarch Butterfly. Decatur Public School District Superintendent Lisa Taylor is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Officials say the event will celebrate the anniversary of the Monarch Butterfly being named Illinois' state insect in 1975, thanks to the efforts of Dennis students. For more information about Dennis Lab School, visit http://www.dps61.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=1.