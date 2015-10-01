HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to host "Blessing of the Animals" event

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital officials say they will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event on October 1.

The event will be held at the Cancer Center Healing Garden at the hospital at 5:30 p.m. Residents who wish to attend are asked to make sure their pets are properly restrained.

This event is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring a donation of dog or cat food, which will be donated to a local animal shelter. For more information, visit www.stmarysdecatur.com.