UIS announced Homecoming activities

SPRINGFIELD - University of Illinois - Springfield officials are inviting citizens to come celebrate the 19th annual Homecoming Weekend on October 16 and 17.

Officials say the festivities will kick off with a Homecoming Parade at 4:30 p.m. on October 16. The parade will be held on the UIS campus, with citizens encouraged to attend and learn more about the university's sports teams, organizations, and departments.

In addition to the parade, the UIS Prairie Stars Women's and Men's Soccer teams will be playing their annual homecoming games at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Following the game, a free fireworks display will be shown.

For a full list of homecoming activities at UIS, visit www.uis.edu/homecoming/.