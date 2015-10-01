Central Illinois citizens invited to "Into the Wild" event

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District says citizens will be able to rediscover the value of pumpkins at its "Into the Wild: Beautiful, Edible Pumpkins" event on October 3.

This family-friendly event will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center on October 3. Attendees will learn how Native Americans and pioneers used pumpkins, and why it is a valuable food source, while participating in a hike.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must register online by 12:00 p.m. on October 2. For more information, or to register, visit www.maconcountyconservation.org.