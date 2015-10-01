CWLP to begin surveying water main system on Springfield's southwest side

SPRINGFIELD - City Water, Light and Power officials say work crews will begin surveying hundreds of miles of water main over the next three weeks.

CWLP officials say crews will be examining about 250 miles of water main in the Lake Springfield area, and in the southwest portion of Springfield's city limits. Crews hope to identify underground leaks in an effort to minimize water loss.

During this time, motorists may notice crews working near the roadway in these areas. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution in these areas and around work crews and equipment. For more information, visit http://www.cwlp.com/.