Salvation Army offering new job training program

DECATUR - The Salvation Army has announced it will offer an eight-week meal preparation job training program for homeless and low-income individuals, beginning on October 7.

Officials say the class, held at the Salvation Army kitchen at 5:30 p.m., will be filled with individuals from the organization's homeless shelter. The program aims to teach participants a new job skill, in the hopes that it could help them find a new job.

Topics that will be covered include food and kitchen safety and sanitation, basic knife skills, serving methods, cooking theory and techniques, and kitchen operations. Additionally, participants will earn a Food Sanitation License upon completion of the course.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.