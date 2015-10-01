Local groups come together to fight food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN--It's a staggering statistic that hits close to home: one in five children in Champaign County don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Feeding our Kids is a local organization that aims to fight food insecurity.

Every two weeks, volunteers donate food to 12 schools in Champaign-Urbana, which is then dispersed to children who need it through the counseling offices.

One hundred dollars can feed a child for an entire year.

On Wednesday, they partnered with other local groups, including Two Men and a Truck and the Illini Radio Group, to collect donations at the Movers for Meals drive.

"It's important for children to have enough food so that they can learn," said volunteer Trudy Walker. "Maybe they can learn better. Maybe they can get along with other kids better if they're not hungry all the time."