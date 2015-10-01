Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital offering free mammograms

LINCOLN - Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital officials say they will offer free mammograms to eligible women during the month of October.

The free mammograms will be available on Mondays in October, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., for women at or over the age of 40 who are underinsured or uninsured. Officials say current guidelines recommend women ages 40 and older receive a screening mammogram every year.

These mammograms are made possible by a partnership with the Regional Cancer Partnership of Illinois, and funding from the Memorial Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 605-5108.