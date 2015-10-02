EIU hosting anti-bullying conference

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University officials say they will host an anti-bullying conference on October 2.

The conference will take place on the university's campus from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and is part of EIU's "Bridging Voices in Our Community" project. The goal of the presentation is to address strategies that can be used to eliminate bullying throughout the community.

Attendees will be able to enjoy presentations by nationally-recognized experts and local speakers. For more information, visit https://castle.eiu.edu/bvcpreventbullying/index.php.