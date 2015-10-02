UIUC to dedicate veterans' center

CHAMPAIGN - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign officials say they will dedicate the Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education facility on October 2.

The dedication ceremony will be held at 908 West Nevada Street at 3:30 p.m. Governor Bruce Rauner, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, and several University of Illinois officials are expected to be in attendance.

The $14 million facility offers several programs to help veterans attending the university as they earn their degrees and transition from military to civilian life. For more information, visit http://woundedvetcenter.ahs.illinois.edu/.