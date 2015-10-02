Central Illinois residents invited to Homestead Prairie Farm open house

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to attend an open house at the Homestead Prairie Farm Heirloom Vegetable and Herb Garden on October 4.

This event will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the gardens with Master Gardeners, discover how to plan a garden at your home, and learn of volunteers opportunities available at the garden.

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.