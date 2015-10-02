Memorial Medical Center receives stroke certification

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center in Springfield has been certified as a comprehensive stroke center by The Joint Commission.

Officials say Memorial Medical Center is only the seventh hospital in Illinois to earn the certification, and only the second outside of Chicago. Hospitals that receive the certification have skilled physicians in key medical specialties used to treat strokes, as well as the latest technology and staff members with unique training.

Memorial officials say they treat an estimated 800 stroke cases each year. For more information about Memorial Medical Center, visit https://www.memorialmedical.com/.