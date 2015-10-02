HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital hosting "Walk With a Doc"

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital has announced its next "Walk With a Doc" program will be held on October 17.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Effingham Performance Center parking lot. Participants will be able to enjoy a walk with health care professionals, and will be able to voice medical questions or concerns during this event.

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StAnthonysMemorialHospital.