Habitat for Humanity to celebrate World Habitat Day

CHAMPAIGN - Habitat for Humanity officials say they will celebrate "World Habitat Day" on October 5.

World Habitat Day began in 1985, when the United Nations designated the first Monday in October to be a day of recognizing housing needs around the world. As a result, Habitat for Humanity officials are urging residents and organizations throughout their local communities to help create housing solutions for families in need.

Champaign County Habitat officials say donations and volunteer efforts have helped build 61 international homes through the Global Village effort since 1991. For more information, or to volunteer, visit http://cuhabitat.org/