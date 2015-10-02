United Way kicks off fall Days of Action

SPRINGFIELD - United Way of Central Illinois officials say hundreds of volunteers are helping to complete over two dozen projects during this fall's Days of Action Event on October 2 and 3.

Officials say they estimate more than 300 volunteers will participate in various projects throughout Sangamon County during the two-day event. Projects scheduled to be completed during this event include community paper shredding events on both days, as well as tasks for the Williamsville School District, genHkids, and Habitat for Humanity.

Officials also say more than 1,000 hours of service will be provided during the two days. For more information about the United Way, visit http://springfieldunitedway.org/.