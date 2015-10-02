Central Illinois Foodbank bringing mobile pantry to Morgan County

JACKSONVILLE - The Central Illinois Foodbank has announced it will bring its mobile pantry to Morgan County on October 8.

The pantry will be located at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Jacksonville starting at 5:00 p.m. This event aims to help feed as many of the 5,000 food-insecure individuals in Morgan County as possible.

Central Illinois Foodbank distributes more than 9.1 million pounds of food each year to pantries, soup kitchens, and various programs throughout central Illinois. For more information about the Central Illinois Foodbank, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.