"Pints For Pups" to benefit Homeward Bound Pet Shelter

DECATUR - Homeward Bound Pet Shelter is teaming up with Doherty's Pub to host a beer tasting fundraiser on October 9.

Officials say "Pints For Pups" will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 242 East Williams Street. Central Illinois residents ages 21 and over are invited to sample several craft beers while having fun with friends and raising funds for Homeward Bound Pet Shelter.

Tickets for the event cost $20, and include appetizers and four beer tastings. Proceeds from this event will help Homeward Bound provide shelter for dogs and cats until they can be permanently adopted into homes.

To purchase tickets, call (217) 875-1910 or visit Doherty's Pub or Homeward Bound Pet Shelter. For more information, visit http://homewardboundpetshelter.com/.